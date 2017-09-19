Newcastle make their point against Brighton – thanks to Freddie Woodman

Freddie Woodman starred on his return to Crawley Town’s Broadfield Stadium.

The goalkeeper – who had a loan at the League Two club the season before last – made a series of saves as Newcastle United held Brighton and Hove Albion to a goalless draw in a Premier League 2 fixture.

Woodman has been on the bench for the club’s last three top-flight games.

The 20-year-old – who helped England's Under-20s win the World Cup in the summer – could be loaned out for the second half of the season for more first-team experience.

Speaking to the Gazette last month, Woodman said: "Ultimately, I need to be on the pitch.

“I need to be getting minutes and making mistakes on the football field – and learning from them – because that’s how you get better.

“I just want to get games, and if that means going on loan, then I want to do that. I want to play matches, continue my development and keep getting better.

“I’ll only do that by playing games and learning on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made his comeback from injury against Brighton, who had a shot stopped on the line by United defender Josef Yarney.

Winger El-Mhanni came off the bench in the second half.

The result saw Newcastle drop a place to fifth in the second tier of Premier League 2.

United's first team take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Woodman, Kitchen, Yarney, Gillesphey, Cameron, O’Connor, Barlaser, Fernandez (Gallacher, 77), L Smith (Sangare, 46), C.Smith (El-Mhanni, 74), Charman. Subs not used: Woolston, Bailey.