Newcastle officials address January transfer window, safe standing and stadium naming rights

Newcastle United have published details of the latest Fans Forum meeting.

A range of topics was discussed when the forum, made up of the club's senior management and 16 supporters, reconvened this week.

Here are what United describe as the "headlines" from Thursday night's meeting.

January transfer window

"As part of the Fans Forum meeting, club officials and fans reflected on the current season – including the recent January transfer window.

"The club emphasised that firm attempts had been made to strengthen the first team squad during the most recent window and confirmed that plans were now progressing for the summer, with manager Rafa Benítez working with Lee Charnley and the scouting team.

"However, the club reaffirmed that its primary focus at present is on achieving promotion back to the Premier League and highlighted the belief in the current squad and the strength of the players within it."

New shirt sponsor

"The club confirmed that positive progress has been made in relation to a new main shirt sponsor for the 2017-18 campaign, with an announcement to be made as soon as it is in a position to do so.

"It was also confirmed that the stadium’s name will not change from St James’s Park in relation to the new sponsorship."

Safe standing

"The club explained that members of the senior team had paid a productive visit to Celtic Park to explore the merits of safe standing, but that it will await the outcome of current pilots and legislative discussions before further investigating viability.

"Club officials also praised fans’ backing during the 2016-17 season, with initiatives including Gallowgate Flags and 'Wor Hyem 1892' continuing to support the team in their pursuit of promotion.

"The club underlined its commitment to working with both groups as they continue to grow and develop their activities."

Ticketing

"Following on from the success of a digital working group held with forum members, which helped shape the newnufc.co.uk, the club confirmed that forum members and nominated supporters will be invited to attend a workshop to discuss improvements to the club’s ticketing process and strategy."

Community work

"The group discussed the powerful role the club and its supporters can play in the community, with the NUFC Fans FoodBank cited as a recent important example. The club congratulated those fan groups involved and pledged its continued support for the initiative, which returns to St James’s Park for the club’s 3pm fixture against Bristol City today.

"Supporters who wish to make a donation will find the collection point on Strawberry Place opposite Nine Bar, from 1pm until just before kick-off."