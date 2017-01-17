Newcastle's Ayoze Perez on THAT match-winning cross

Ayoze Perez has reflected on the match-winning cross which sent Newcastle United back to the top of the Championship.

Perez set up Daryl Murphy's superb winner in Saturday's 2-1 win over Brentford.

The forward broke up the left wing and delivered an inch-perfect ball for Murphy with the outside of his right foot.

Murphy glanced a header past goalkeeper Daniel Bentley to claim all three points for United.

Perez and his team-mates were aware that then-league leaders Brighton and Hove Albion were losing at Preston North End when Brentford equalised early in the second half.

And the 23-year-old was spurred on to create a winner for Newcastle.

"To be honest, I was thinking in the second half when they got the goal that I had to do something to win this game," said Perez.

"We needed it. We knew Brighton was getting beaten, so we knew it was a great chance to be top of the league.

"Then I didn't think too much when I got the ball from Jack (Colback). I saw Daryl making that run and I just delivered the ball. It was a good goal."

United lead the Championship by one point ahead of Saturday's home game against basement club Rotherham United.