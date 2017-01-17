Newcastle's Ayoze Perez on THAT match-winning cross

Ayoze Perez has reflected on the match-winning cross which sent Newcastle United back to the top of the Championship.
Perez set up Daryl Murphy's superb winner in Saturday's 2-1 win over Brentford.
The forward broke up the left wing and delivered an inch-perfect ball for Murphy with the outside of his right foot.
READ MORE: Rafa Benitez responds to reports about Mike Ashley taking a hands-on approach to transfers at Newcastle
Murphy glanced a header past goalkeeper Daniel Bentley to claim all three points for United.
Perez and his team-mates were aware that then-league leaders Brighton and Hove Albion were losing at Preston North End when Brentford equalised early in the second half.
And the 23-year-old was spurred on to create a winner for Newcastle.
"To be honest, I was thinking in the second half when they got the goal that I had to do something to win this game," said Perez.
"We needed it. We knew Brighton was getting beaten, so we knew it was a great chance to be top of the league.
"Then I didn't think too much when I got the ball from Jack (Colback). I saw Daryl making that run and I just delivered the ball. It was a good goal."
United lead the Championship by one point ahead of Saturday's home game against basement club Rotherham United.