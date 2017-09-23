Newcastle’s Florian Lejeune STILL suffering after-effects of Harry Kane challenge

Florian Lejeune is still suffering the after-effects of THAT challenge from Harry Kane.

Lejeune suffered ankle ligament damage in Newcastle United’s season-opener agianst Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane was fortunate not to be dismissed for his tackle on Lejeune, who was declared fit for last weekend’s home game against Stoke City.

However, Lejeune felt some “discomfort” in training this week and the defender will not be involved against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium tomorrow.

United manager Rafa Benitez said: “The problem is with his ankle.

“He was pushing, and he was fine, but still a little bit of discomfort there.

“He was pushing. He was training after a couple of weeks, and then he got back on the bench so he could play.

“But then still he was still feeling it a little bit, so we decided to stop him and be sure that he’s fully ready before pushing.”

Benitez hopes that Lejeune, signed fro Eibar in the summer, will be available for the October 1 home game against Liverpool.

“He should hopefully be fine for next weekend,” said Benitez.

Meanwhile, Brighton manager Chris Hughton has injury problems of his own.

Sam Baldock, Beram Kayal and Steve Sidwell will miss the United game, while Bruno, Glenn Murray, Izzy Brown and Gaetan Bong will all be available.