Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey set to discover fate

Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey is set to discover his fate today.

Shelvey yesterday went before an independent commission in Birmingham after denying a Football Association misconduct charge.

The midfielder is alleged to have used racially-aggravated language towards Romain Saiss in the club's 2-0 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in September.

Speaking after Saturday's 2-1 win over Burton Albion, United manager Rafa Benitez said: “We know that he has the quality. Hopefully, everything will be OK.

“Hopefully, the situation will be fine and we can carry on playing football. That’s what he has to do.”

If the charge is proven, Shelvey could be banned for five or more games.