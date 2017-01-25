Newcastle's move for Swansea's Modou Barrow has stalled – here's why

Newcastle United are pursuing other targets after a move for Modou Barrow stalled.

The club, looking to strengthen in this month's transfer window, has an interest in the Swansea City winger.

But Newcastle are understood to be looking sign the 24-year-old on loan without an obligation to buy him at the end of the season.

Swansea, however, want to sell Barrow, who hasn't featured since Paul Clement took charge at the Liberty Stadium early this month.

Unless the Premier League club has a change of mind on a loan, then a move to St James's Park for Barrow looks unlikely.

United – who do not expect to be able to sign Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend this month – are exploring other potential loan options.

Newcastle are reluctant to spend in this month's transfer window, though the hierarchy recognises the need for significant investment in the event of promotion to the top flight.

United are two points behind Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion, who beat Cardiff City 1-0 at the Amex Stadium last night.