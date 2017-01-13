Newcastle's Sammy Ameobi and Jamie Sterry put on standby for Brentford

Rafa Benitez has added Sammy Ameobi and Jamie Sterry to his Newcastle United squad for tomorrow's game against Brentford.

Ameobi and Sterry returned from loan spells at Bolton Wanderers and Coventry City respectively last month.

And the pair will travel to London for the club's Championship fixture at a sold-out Griffin Park.

United manager Benitez is without Mohamed Diame, Christian Atsu and Chancel Mbemba, who are at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Benitez said: "We have brought back Ameobi and Sterry because they were doing well.

"We have less three players because of Africa Cup of Nations."

Forward Ameobi, 24, and 21-year-old defender Sterry impressed during their loan spells.