Newcastle summer target open to Premier League move

Reported Newcastle United target Dennis Praet has revealed that he did not want to leave Sampdoria in the summer, despite interest from the Premier League.

He has not ruled out making the switch to England, thoughm with the Magpies and rivals Everton believed to have kept tabs on the Belgian international in recent months.

“I didn’t want to leave,” said Praet, a former Anderlecht midfielder, to Belgian publication Humo.

“I love this club and the president is a special person. He has a great approach with footballers and that’s a huge difference compared to Anderlecht.

“I’ve never played in the Premier League but I’d be happy to go there one day.

“I am grateful to Sampdoria and I want to replay their trust scoring goals and making assists.”

Praet is rumoured to have a release clause of around €25million in his deal with the Serie A outfit.

It was a deal that proved far too rich for United to do, despite manager Rafa Benitez’s liking for the 23-year-old player.

“I know Sampdoria received some offers for me, but I didn’t even talk with any other club,” insisted Praet.

“There was no agreement between them.”

