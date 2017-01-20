Newcastle United news: Benitez faces media, Ince reacts to speculation

Rafa Benitez will face the media today ahead of Rotherham United's visit to St James's Park.

Newcastle United take on the Championship's basement club tomorrow.

And Benitez will hold his pre-match Press conference at 1pm this afternoon.

Newcastle lead the division by a point after last weekend's 2-1 win over Brentford at Griffin Park.

Defender DeAndre Yedlin has spoken about the need for United to be more "clinical" ahead of the Rotherham game.

Meanwhile, Newcastle, yet to make a breakthrough in this month's transfer window, are interested in bringing winger Andros Townsend back to St James's Park.

And Derby County midfielder Tom Ince has reacted to speculation linking him with United.

