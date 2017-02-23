Newcastle United news: Darlow reveals international ambition, Championship TV figures revealed

Newcastle United's Karl Darlow has spoken about his international ambitions.

The goalkeeper has been outstanding since replacing Matz Sels between the posts in late September.

And Darlow, eligible to play for Wales as well as England, is keen to make the step up to international football.

Newcastle lead the Championship by a point ahead of Saturday's home game against struggling Bristol City.

Midfielder Mohamed Diame, promoted last season with Hull City, has been talking about the title race in the wake of Monday night's 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

United take on third-placed Huddersfield Town next weekend, and one of the club's players is happy for David Wagner's side to be written off as automatic promotion challengers.

Finally, Newcastle are the biggest TV draw in the Championship, according to new figures.

