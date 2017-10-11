Newcastle United’s Mikel Merino on target to inspire Spain Under-21s

Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino was on target for Spain Under-21s last night.

The impressive summer signing fired home clinically from nine yards out, following good work from Mikel Oyarzabal down the left, to open the scoring in a 4-1 European Under-21 Championship qualifier against Slovakia.

Spain finished comfortable winners, with Oyarzabal, Rodrigo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos also on target.

Merino was substituted by Fabian Pena for the final couple of minutes.

It was a second win out of the first two qualifiers for the Spaniards, though Northern Ireland, who have won three out of four, top the section.

Merino will now look to carry his fine form into Newcastle’s Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday.