Norwich City 2 Newcastle United 2: Lascelles claims point at Carrow Road

Captain Jamaal Lascelles claimed a point for Newcastle United on a dramatic night at Carrow Road.

Rafa Benitez's side held Norwich City to a 2-2 draw thanks to Lascelles late strike.

Newcastle still lead the Championship by a point after Ipswich Town held second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion to a 1-1 draw.

The game also saw Dwight Gayle make his long-awaited return from injury.

Gayle came off the bench late in the game after recovering from the hamstring injury which had kept him out for four weeks.

Newcastle took the lead after just 23 seconds thanks to Ayoze Perez, but the team's first-half performance went downhill from that moment on.

A slip from Lascelles allowed Cameron Jerome to cross for Jacob Murphy in the 12th minute, and a sliced clearance from goalkeeper Karl Darlow led to Norwich's second goal.

The ball ran for Jerome, who walked it into an empty net as a distraught Darlow crouched with his head in his hands.

Benitez will have been unhappy at his team's error-strewn first-half performance.

But Newcastle were much better after the break.

They went on to dominate the game and delivered ball after ball into the home box.

But Norwich held firm until nine minutes from time, when Lascelles met a right-wing cross from Perez with a side-footed volley at the far post.

NORWICH CITY: Ruddy Whittaker, Martin, Klose, Dijks; Howson, Tettey; Ja. Murphy, Hoolahan (Jo. Murphy, 85), Wildschut (Pritchard, 58); Jerome (Lafferty, 80). Subs not used: McGovern, Bassong, Bennett, Godfrey.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Shelvey, Colback (Diame, 54); Ritchie (Atsu, 70), Perez, Gouffran; Mitrovic (Gayle, 75). Subs not used: Elliot, Hanley, Gamez, Hayden.

Goals: Perez 1, Ja. Murphy 12, Jerome 17, Lascelles 82

Bookings: Colback 26, Lascelles 47, Whittaker 90

Referee: Andrew Madley (Huddersfield)

Attendance: