Rafa Benitez explains what 'frustrated' Jonjo Shelvey will be doing at Newcastle during his ban

Jonjo Shelvey is training harder than ever as he bids to get through a "frustrating" few weeks, according to Rafa Benitez.

The Newcastle United midfielder was last week suspended for five games after being found guilty of racially abusing an opponent by an independent panel.

Shelvey – who denied the Football Association charge – chose not to appeal the decision.

United manager Benitez has not devised out any special training programme for Shelvey during his absence from first-team football, though the 24-year-old will sit out any tactical work.

"He's training as usual," said Benitez ahead of tonight's home game against Nottingham Forest.

"He's training hard. He has the same training as the others, but he's not taking part in the tactical work. He's training very well.

"The official position is very clear. He's frustrated, because he has to be away from the team and he's not happy with that."

Benitez will not arrange any behind-closed-doors games for Shelvey during his suspension.

"If you think about how many games, and how many days, he's suspended ... it's not many days in all," added Benitez, whose side are second in the Championship table.