Rafa Benitez gives injury updates on Jamaal Lascelles, Mikel Merino and Paul Dummett at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez fears that Jamaal Lascelles will miss Newcastle United’s visit to Old Trafford.

Lascelles was forced off against Bournemouth last weekend with an ankle injury.

And the club’s captain is being assessed ahead of the 11th-placed club’s November 18 Premier League game against Manchester United.

“It’s still a bit painful,” said United manager Rafa Benitez.

“He’s been working with the physios and getting a little bit better, but it’s slow.

“We have to wait a couple of days, and then without inflammation we’ll see how it is.”

Christian Atsu was also forced off in the 1-0 defeat after “feeling something”.

However, the winger has linked up with Ghana ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

And Atsu is expected to play for his country on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Paul Dummett is closing in on a comeback from the hamstring injury he suffered against Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend of the season.

The defender, back in training, is “getting better”.

Midfielder Mikel Merino, however, is still having his back injury assessed.

Benitez said: “Dummett’s been training.

“He’s been getting better, and Merino’s getting better too.

“Next week, it’ll be more clear how long he’s out for, but a couple of weeks at least for Merino, and we will see with Jamaal.”

Summer signing Merino suffered his back injury before last week’s game against Burnley at Turf Moor, which Necastle also lost 1-0.

Merino could be sidelined until next month.

Asked if Merino and Lascelles had a chance of playing at Old Trafford, Benitez added: “It’s very difficult for both of them for Man United.

“If it was fine now, maybe you have one week of training.

“But if not – even if he is fit – it will be two weeks without training, and you may not be physically ready for a game like that.”