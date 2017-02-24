Rafa Benitez gives positive update on Dwight Gayle ahead of Brighton game

Dwight Gayle could be back for Newcastle United's game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The striker limped off against Aston Villa on Monday night after feeling his hamstring.

But scans have shown that Gayle has NOT suffered a tear.

United manager Rafa Benitez said: “We don’t have a timescale for Dwight.

"He is doing really well and we are quite pleased with the situation now.

"But we cannot say how long he will be out for. He is not training, but all the tests we have done are quite positive.

"It is a question of his confidence more than anything.

"I think it will be less than four weeks."

Asked if Gayle could be fit for Tuesday night's game against Brighton and Hove Albion, he said: "We will have to see."

