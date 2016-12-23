Rafa Benitez sets out Newcastle's January transfer strategy

Rafa Benitez says he's not interested in selling anyone in next month's transfer window.

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been linked with a January move away from St James's Park.

But manager Benitez said: "I'm really pleased with the squad and the way that they train. I'm not interested in selling any player."

However, Benitez added that midfielder Cheick Tiote will be allowed to leave, while goalkeeper Freddie Woodman will be loaned out.

United are looking to sign at least one player in the window.

"In terms of players coming in, we're searching for players in different positions," added Benitez. "We need to balance the team, but it's not easy."