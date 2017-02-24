Substance over style required for Newcastle United - DeAndre Yedlin

Substance over style is the order of the day for Newcastle United in the Championship run in, according to DeAndre Yedlin.

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle the Magpies defender said he understands the need to play good football, especially at St James's Park.

But if United grind out every single one of their remaining second tier games and secure promotion come May, he doesn't think many people will be complaining.

"It’s nice for the fans to see nice football, but at the end of the day, we know we need results," said the USA international ahead of tomorrow's clash with Bristol City.

"The last few games haven’t been the prettiest, but we’ve ground out good results.

"We’re on a good streak without losing, and we’re doing alright."

While the Robins have been on a poor run of form and Yedlin's United unbeaten since the turn of the year in the league, the defender is not expecting an easy ride at SJP tomorrow.

He continued: "There are no easy games in this league.

"Sometimes, the toughest games are the ones where a team have to scrap and try to grind out a result.

"But we know if we play to our best, we’ll be OK."