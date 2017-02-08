'The sky's the limit' for Adam Armstrong, as he aims to use Barnsley loan to hit ground running at Newcastle United

Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong believes the 'sky is the limit' for him on loan at Barnsley this season.

And the 19-year-old England youth international aims to use his Championship experience with the Tykes to hit the ground running on his Magpies' return.

Armstrong has impressed at Oakwell this campaign.

While, at first, he found starts hard to come by Armstrong's stats make for interesting reading. The youngster has so far netted four times in the second tier from just 12 starts. He has chipped in with three assists.

That is not bad return for a striker still finding his feet at that level.

And Armstrong hopes that between now and the end of the current season, he can keep the goals flowing to make sure he comes back to St James' Park prepared for the first-team fight.

Adam Armstrong during his time with Coventry City.

"The aim for me this season is just to keep scoring as many goals as I can, play well, stay fit," said Armstrong, speaking to Sky Sports.

"The loan is a massive opportunity. Barnsley are in the Championship as well, same as Newcastle.

"I'm playing the same teams as they're playing, it's no different.

"The sky's the limit and in the summer I'll be back in Newcastle raring to go again."