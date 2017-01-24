Ticket boost for Newcastle fans

Newcastle United have been given more tickets for the club's visit to Molineux – after fans quickly snapped up their intial 2,500-seat allocation.

The Championship leaders take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, February 11 in a televised game (5.30pm kick-off).

And an additional 850 will go on sale to season-ticket holders this morning and members on Thursday.

A club statement read: "Newcastle United have been given an additional allocation of tickets for next month's game at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"The club's initial allocation of just under 2,500 has now sold out, but following a request from Newcastle, the Black Country side have handed the Magpies an extra 850 seats which will go on sale to season-ticket holders from 10am. They will then be released to members from Thursday morning.

"United have already faced Wolves twice this season – once in the league and once in the EFL Cup – and travel to Molineux on Saturday, 11th February for a 5.30pm kick-off.

"Prices for the latest batch of tickets in the Stan Cullis Quadrant are £25 for adults, £15 for seniors (65 and over) and under-21s, £12 for under-17s and £5 for under-12s. All under-14s must be accompanied by an adult."