Carl Finnigan scored a contender for goal of the season for South Shields last night.

The former Newcastle United youngster, who also starred in the SPL with Dundee and Falkirk, smashed home a stunning volley in the Mariners’ 3-1 Durham Challenge Cup semi-final win over Consett.

Carl Finnigan celebrates his goal. Pic Peter Talbot

The striker rounded off a flowing move with the dipping effort which went in off the crossbar.