WATCH: Former Newcastle United flop Xisco making history in the Asian Champions League

Spanish striker Xisco ranks as possibly the worst signing of the Mike Ashley era at Newcastle United.

It is also a name that harks back to a much darker time at United, and a sequence in the club's history many a fan will want to forget.

In five years on Tyneside the supposed hot prospect, signed by Ashley's new executive director of football Dennis Wise for the princely sum of £5.7million, started just four games.

His only goal came as a consolation in the closing stages of a home defeat to Hull City, who eventually edged United, under Alan Shearer, via Joe Kinnear and Chris Hughton, out in the race to remain in the Premier League.

The deal to sign the forward from Deportivo was rumoured, at the time, in mid 2008, to have been done without the say so of then boss Kevin Keegan.

And this, coupled with the arrivals of the likes of Uruguayan midfielder Nacho Gonzalez and the high-profile departure of James Milner to Aston Villa, proved the final straw for King Kev in his third coming at St James's Park.

But what happened to the former Spain youth international after he left the Magpies?

Well a goal laden spell at Spanish Segunda side Cordoba, in which he doubled his career goals tally in three months netting 19 times, sandwiched a succesful loan spell at Mallorca, where he also netted a more than respectable nine goals in 16 in 2015.

Now, though, at the age of 30 Xisco, full name Francisco Jiménez Tejada, has popped up in the Far East.

And not only that, he's making a name for himself, at the very highest level.

Xisco, now of Muang Thong United, netted a historic strike on Tuesday night to give the Thai minnows an unlikely win over Japanese champions Kashima Antlers, a team that almost beat Real Madrid in the FIFA World Club World Cup, in the AFC Champions League (ACL).

To make the strike even more special it was in the 94th minute.

Speaking to ESPN, the Spaniard said: "I'm very proud to be the man who scored the winning goal, and to make a little bit of history with this amazing club.

"It is the first time I have played in this competition. This is the biggest competition in Asia, so it is also very important for me to keep scoring to help the team win games."