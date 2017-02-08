Wolves boss Paul Lambert discusses this weekend's visit of Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert thinks the Molineux atmosphere will ramp up a level with the arrival of Newcastle United this weekend.

The Magpies are set to take more than 4,000 fans down to the West Midlands.

And, as ever, the United faithful are likely to be in fine voice.

Lambert hopes that the arrival of Rafa Benitez's top of the table United will bring out a reaction in his side, who suffered a loss at Burton Albion last weekend.

Lambert said: " Newcastle will be a great atmosphere.

"There are some great games coming up.

Christian Atsu is expected to return this weekend after AFCON duty with Ghana.

"We’ve played a lot of high level games and come up with answers to win.

"I always think if you can’t win it make sure you don’t lose it, you take the point and you don’t get beat.

"But the bigger picture is that we’ve made inroads on and off the pitch, we’ve had an incredible time in the cup.

"I’m not going to let one defeat change the way I think of the lads or anything.

Daryl Murphy in action against Wolves as St James' Park.

"I’ve got a group that I know I can trust, which is important - and the effort is always there.

"I think we’re playing well. The work ethic for the game is great."

While Benitez & Co have eyes for only one thing - promotion - one look at the table and the aims of Wolves and Lambert seem less certain.

But the Scot is in no doubt, while just seven points lie between them and the Championship relegation spots, Lambert is keen not to rule out a late push towards the second tier play-off spots.

"I'm not giving it up," Lambert said of his 18th-placed club's play-off push..

"We're playing well, we look like a side that’s come a long way.

"We’ll keep vying for it and going for it.

"You look at the gap (to mid-table) and there’s not much in it and

"I’ll always look up the table and we’ll see what we can do.

"If you look at that group from 10th there’s one or two points in it.

"I think our performances deserve more than what we’ve got, but I’ve only been here since November.

"You’ve got to have a good start to the season and there’s been a lot of upheaval here since then.

"So you’ve got to stabilise it and in general we’ll just go as far as we can."