Wolves move for Newcastle's Grant Hanley in jeopardy

Paul Lambert wants to take Grant Hanley to Wolverhampton Wanderers – but his days at Molineux look numbered.

Lambert has identified a number of players – including the Newcastle United defender – that he feels could strengthen his squad.

Wolves' head coach wants to buy British, but that philosophy has reportedly put him into conflict with agent Jorge Mendes, the agent who has close links to Fosun, the club's Chinese owners.

READ MORE: Grant Hanley reflects on the ‘difficult’ adjustment he had to make at Newcastle

The Daily Telegraph report that Lambert "has been informed that Mendes will be handling all player recruitment this summer".

Lambert – who also wants Chelsea's Tammy Abraham and Leicester City's Tom Lawrence – is said to be considering his future at Molineux.

Abraham and Lawrence impressed on loan at Bristol City and Ipswich Town respectively this seaosn.

Hanley, meanwhile, joined Newcastle from Blackburn Rovers in a £5million deal last summer.

The 25-year-old – who had been captain at Ewood Park – was signed for his Championship experience.

Hanley made five league starts – and came off the bench five more times – for Newcastle, who won the title on the final day of the season.

The Scotland international could be allowed to leave St James's Park this summer by manager Rafa Benitez.

Hanley signed a five-year deal at the club last summer.

"Like" our NUFC Facebook page here