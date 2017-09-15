Jarrow Roofing sign ex-Newcastle and Sunderland youngster

Jarrow Roofing boss Richie McLoughlin is keen to ensure that his side keep their good run of form going when they face Stockton Town.

Roofing are unbeaten in their last three matches and successfully navigated a difficult fixture at Yorkshire side Eccleshill United in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase last weekend.

Stockton have recorded only one win in the league so far this season, but McLoughlin is adamant that his side will have to work hard for a result this weekend.

“Stockton are a good side and we’re taking nothing for granted,” he said. “They had a good win over Sunderland RCA and I’m sure their all-weather pitch will be a factor in the match.

“They’re going to be up for a game, they might even consider themselves favourites so we’ll have to make sure we match them.”

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland defender David Lowrie joined Roofing this week and will go straight into the squad for this weekend’s fixture.

Liam Henderson, Gary Dadd and Lewis Walton have also all joined the club in recent weeks, adding to the transfer business the club did in the summer.

“We’re starting to get a couple of players back and should be able to name a few more on the bench than we have been able to so far,” McLoughlin said.

“The lads are starting to get into shape and starting to get their game worked out too.

“The new lad, Lowrie, got some bad injuries and hasn’t played for a season, but he’s been training with us this week and looked good.”

Roofing’s options at the back will be depleted though, as defenders Dan Kirkup, Brad Varga, Ryan Burton and Corey Barnes are all unavailable through injury. Forward Chris Winn is also injured while defender Jamie Marshall and Paul Gardiner will face late fitness tests.

The match is a 3pm kick-off and will be played at Stockton Town’s home ground, TS19 0QD.