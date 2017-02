It was a great day for non-league club South Shields FC on and off the pitch as they reached the last four of the FA Vase for the first time.

The Mariners cruised into the semi-finals of the competition with a 6-1 thrashing of Newport Pagnell Town.

Some of the bumper crowd at Mariners Park yesterday. Pic: Peter Talbot.

And it all unfolded in front of a bumper Mariners Park crowd of 3,161 - a ground record.

Here's a selection of crowd pictures from Peter Talbot - can you spot yourself?