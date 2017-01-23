Didier Ndong hands David Moyes HUGE selection boost ahead of Spurs clash

Sunderland boss David Moyes is set to be handed a much-needed selection boost when high-flying Spurs visit a week tomorrow.

Didier Ndong is likely to be available to play after Gabon were dumped out of the Africa Cup of Nations group stages last night.

The 22-year-old was inches away from being the hero, forcing an outstanding save on the rebound in stoppage time after his team-mate crashed an effort off the post.

A 0-0 draw with Cameroon was not enough to see the host nation through to the knockout rounds, after also drawing their previous ties with Guinea-Bissau and Burkino Faso.

It has been a disappointing competition for the hosts, the tournament set across a backdrop of widespread disillusionment and apathy. Talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to fire, missing a glorious opportunity to put them ahead in the vital game with Cameroon.

Ndong has largely been recognised as one of the better performers in the squad, but it never looked like being enough to see them through in the final game.

For Moyes, however, it could help give him the much needed ‘competition’ in his squad that he has been craving in recent weeks. With Victor Anichebe back from injury, he has the chance to return to the template that saw some encouraging home results towards the end of 2016.

Wahbi Khazri’s Tunisia are in action tonight, well placed to advanced to the knockout phase. Lamine Kone’s Ivory Coast play their final group game tomorrow but are in danger of missing out meaning he could be back for Spurs.