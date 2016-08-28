Roofing sign Purewal but suffer blow with Barnes injured in Seaham defeat

Jarrow Roofing’s day went from happiness to sorrow in the space of 90 minutes on Saturday.

It began well enough with the capture of defender Arjun Purewal.

But they then suffered a double blow with a 3-1 defeat at home to Seaham Red Star and the loss to injury of Corey Barnes.

Bishop Auckland captain Purewal made the switch to the South Tynesiders on Saturday morning in time to be added to the matchday squad, and he started on the bench.

Yet he was soon called into action as the stricken Barnes had to be taken to hospital with a suspected achilles tendon break after only 20 minutes of the game.

By then, Roofing were already two goals behind as the returning Paul Gardiner and Dan Kirkup put Star in control of the contest.

The first goal came after only five minutes when Robbie Bird cut into the box from the left and saw his low shot saved by Andy Jennison, but the Roofing keeper could only watch prone and helpless as Gardiner was first to the rebound to find the target – his third goal in as many games at Boldon since he left for Star back in June 2015.

Next up was former Roofer captain Kirkup, who headed Seaham into an unassailable lead three minutes later.

Lee Kerr, who dictated much of the first half play, swung in a free-kick which was met by Kirkup, and his looping header from the edge of the penalty area caught Jennison out.

Ten minutes later, Michael Laws’s ball through the channel released Paul Chow but the Roofing forwards powerful shot from 22-yards out struck the post.

Despite that, there was no disguising Seaham’s dominance on the ball.

Seaham were a threat throughout and Jennison had to be at his best to keep out a Gardiner drive before half-time.

Roofing returned to the pitch after the restart with a bit more purpose and almost found a way back in shortly after the whistle.

A James Fairley corner was met on the half volley by Purewal, but his shot was cleared from near the post.

From the resultant corner, Purewal then muscled his way through the defence to meet the ball but got underneath it to send his header sailing over Shaun Newbrook’s crossbar.

On 66 minutes, the much threatened third goal followed for Seaham.

Luke Proctor was released inside the left channel and his cut-back was side-footed home by Bird.

Roofing at least had the small consolation of scoring the goal of the game, and what a stunner it was.

Anth Myers out-muscled Gardiner off the ball on the edge of the centre circle inside Seaham’s half and strode forward, easily swotting aside Kerr’s attempted challenge before smashing his shot into the top corner from 25 yards out, leaving Newbrook rooted to the spot.

The Seaham keeper had a number of routine saves to make as Roofing pushed forward in the closing stages of the contest in search of another goal, but the visitors were never seriously in danger and handed the Roofers their second league defeat of the season, and in the process halting their own run of three consecutive losses.

Roofing will be looking to bounce back on Wednesday night when they travel to Washington for a 7.30pm kick-off.

Washington are currently second bottom of the Northern League Division One table.