Forward Carl Finnigan receives international clearance for South Shields move

South Shields have completed the signing of forward Carl Finnigan, subject to final league ratification.

The forward has been training with the club since the start of pre-season, and also played for the Mariners in several friendlies over the summer.

The 29-year-old most recently played for Township Rollers, in Botswana, but has now received international clearance to complete his move to Mariners Park.

Finnigan, from Jarrow, started his career with Newcastle United before a successful spell north of the border with Falkirk, who he represented in the 2009 Scottish Cup final against Rangers.

He also played in Scotland for St Johnstone and Dundee, while his most recent club in Great Britain was Gateshead, who he played for between 2014 and 2015.

It is hoped that Finnigan will be available to make his debut for Shields against Chester-le-Street Town on Saturday, although that is subject to Northern League ratification.