Another chance for South Tyneside young athletes to gain county teams place for English Schools Championships in the Inter-Counties meeting at Kirby Stephen.

A select group of young athletes from South Tyneside have a second chance of gaining places on the county teams for the prestigious English Schools Championships in March when they represent Durham in the Inter-Counties meeting at Kirby Stephen tomorrow.

Jamie Reed, the Durham intermediate boys champion, will have been already assured of his place, while Sophie Robson, the inter girls’ bronze medallist, only requires a position in the top eight of the Durham counters as they compete against Northumberland, Cleveland and Cumbria.

With the first 16 runners from the Durhams picked to race here, Sarah Liscombe, fifth in the senior girls and Jessica Leslie, sixth in the inter event, only need a similar result to gain selection.

James Martin, sixth inter and Jack Brown, seniors and Jamie Barnshaw, juniors, both seventh respectively are also in contention.

Bethany Chapman, 11th, and Emily Jones, 16th, in the juniors, are on the teams, while Conal Tufnell, 13th inter and Hannah Holman, 13th inter girls, have another opportunity to shine.

The minor girls race over 1900m opens the programme at noon with changing, registration and the presentation of awards in Kirby Stephen Grammar School.

On a busy weekend, Jarrow and Hebburn AC and South Tyneside Council stage the third Winter Indoor Grand Prix for Minor and Young Athletes in Monkton Stadium tomorrow.

With races for under nine, 10, 11, 13 and 15 girls and boys, the under nine heats of the girls 60m starts the action at 9.30am.

Also on Saturday the North Eastern Veterans Cross Country Championships are held at Wallsend.

The women from over 35 and men over 65 compete over 3.5km t 12.30 pm. The men from over 35 to 64 race over 5.25 km at 1.15 pm.

Changing, registration and the presentation are in the Barking Dog Sports Ground, King’s Road North, Wallsend.

Park Runs continue at South Shields, Newcastle, Sunderland, Gateshead, Whitley Bay, Chester le Street and Durham tomorrow. All races are over 5km at 9am.