King rules with gold as Hibbert takes bronze

South Tyneside Gymnastics Club are celebrating gold and bronze medals after two of its student gained success in the Tumbling National finals.

Eight-year-old Brandon King achieved a gold and became National Champion in the age NDP level 1, 9-10 category, while Billy Hibbert (aged 14) finished with a bronze medal in the NDP level 4, 13+ category

Both boys have been invited to the next Great Britain Pathway training camp, where they will be coached by some of the best tumbling coaches in the country at Wakefield Gymnastics Club.

The boys will join South Tyneside gymnast Abbi Jones (12), who was invited earlier this year.

The success is a great testament to the recreational level gymnastics sessions at South Tyneside as both Brandon and Abbi were handpicked from these groups and are now excelling at their disciplines.

The Centre runs a full programme of different gymnastics/trampoline activities and the centre is starting a boys only group.

For more details see www.stgym.co.uk.stgym.co.uk or email ian4gym@gmail.com. Centre telephone number 07715 941068.