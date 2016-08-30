Alan Pardew snaps up former Newcastle forward on a season-long loan

Alan Pardew has signed Loic Remy from Chelsea on a season-long loan.
The France international moves to Selhurst Park after finding opportunities limited at Stamford Bridge.
Remy previously played under Palace manager Pardew at Newcastle United during a season-long loan from Queens Park Rangers in 2013-14.
"It was very important to know Alan Pardew, as he is a very good manager and I am happy to be here," said Remy.
Chelsea said on their website: "Loic Remy will spend the 2016-17 season on loan across London with Crystal Palace.
"The 29-year-old, who has been a Chelsea player for two years, will play the rest of the current campaign in the Premier League with our south London neighbours."
