Alan Pardew snaps up former Newcastle forward on a season-long loan

Alan Pardew has signed Loic Remy from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

The France international moves to Selhurst Park after finding opportunities limited at Stamford Bridge.

Remy previously played under Palace manager Pardew at Newcastle United during a season-long loan from Queens Park Rangers in 2013-14.

"It was very important to know Alan Pardew, as he is a very good manager and I am happy to be here," said Remy.

Chelsea said on their website: "Loic Remy will spend the 2016-17 season on loan across London with Crystal Palace.

"The 29-year-old, who has been a Chelsea player for two years, will play the rest of the current campaign in the Premier League with our south London neighbours."