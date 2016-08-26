Lorient are keen on Newcastle United pair Yoan Gouffran and Emmanuel Riviere – but their "big salaries" are a problem.

That's the view of Alex Hayes, the Ligue 1 club's vice-president.

Gouffran, in the final year of his contract, has started Newcastle's last two Championship games, but the 30-year-old could yet leave St James's Park before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

United manager Rafa Benitez, however, said after last weekend's win 1-0 over Bristol City that he would be happy if the forward stays on Tyneside.

But striker Riviere – who has not featured under Benitez – has no future at the club.

Lorient are interested in the pair, though any deal for one or both of them would prove complicated, according to Hayes.

“These are not easy deals because they are players who are struggling in England," he said. "They have, as well, big salaries.”

Riviere joined Newcastle from Monaco two years ago.

The 26-year-old has scored one league goal for the club.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story 'Big salaries' are stumbling block to Lorient move for Newcastle pair Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...