Chris Hughton speaks about his return to Newcastle with Brighton

Chris Hughton has been speaking ahead of his return to St James's Park with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Hughton guided Newcastle United to promotion in the 2009-10 season.

And the 57-year-old is looking to repeat the feat with Brighton, who take on Newcastle at St James's Park tomorrow evening in a televised Championship game.

Hughton fondly remembers his time at United, which abruptly cane to an end in December 2010.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time with them," said the 57-year-old.

"It was a very good staff, a very passionate club and all the people that work around the club are all mad Newcastle supporters as well.

“It’s one that you look forward to, but I think it’s also a club and a stadium that I think graces this division.

“I think most teams will look forward to going to them, but in other ways it will be a little bit daunting for everybody because they are a team that will be up there come the end of the season.”

Newcastle will be without strikers Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The pair suffered concussions during Wednesday night's EFL Cup win over Cheltenham Town.

Asked about their absence, Hughton said: "I was a little bit surprised, because I know the comment after their most recent match was that they would both be available.

"A little bit surprised with that, but it does not really alter too much and still makes it as difficult game as it was.

“They can afford to have the squad that they have had and they have recruited very well, so whatever team or formation will be strong."