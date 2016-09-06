Henri Saivet: Life at Newcastle was horrible and I felt useless

Henri Saivet has spoken about his torrid time at Newcastle United after leaving on loan last month.

The Frenchman, who only joined the Magpies in January from Bordeaux, barely featured in the relegation battle after Steve McClaren was replaced by Rafa Benitez.

Saivet made just two starts and two substitute appearances – and didn’t feature at all under Benitez – before leaving for St Etienne last month in a season-long loan deal.

It was a fall from grace for the midfielder after his £5.5million move, where he had hoped to play a big role in Newcastle’s fight against the drop.

Saivet told French media: “I had been recruited to play and I was not playing. It was hard.

“I had the impression of being paid to do nothing. It was horrible. You’re there, you’re useless.”

And Saiveyt has admitted he was reluctant to join Newcastle in the first place,

“I had not planned to leave (Bordeaux),” he added.

“The proof? I was planning move and buy me a new home in Bordeaux but when I returned from vacation (in January), I was told there was a lot of stress for me and that if I wanted to leave, I could.”