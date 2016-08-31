Moussa Sissoko’s future STILL in balance as Newcastle consider abandoning Callum McManaman bid

Moussa Sissoko’s future will be decided in the last hours of the transfer window.

The Newcastle United midfielder is desperate quit the Championship club before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Tottenham Hotspur are understood to have enquired about Sissoko, but the club’s valuation is signifcantly below his £35million price tag.

Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace also have an interest in the 27-year-old.

United expect at least one of the interested clubs to test them again on deadline day.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez said an late move for Sissoko would be “impossible” earlier this month.

But there is still a chance he will leave before the transfer window closes – if the price is right.

United are set to confirm the loan signing of Chelsea’s Christian Atsu today, and Newcastle could also sign another winger, West Brom’s Callum McManaman.

Atsu, 24, underwent a medical on Tyneside yesterday.

Benitez last week spoke about the need for United to sign a “winger with pace” at St James’s Park.

“We want to bring in if possible a winger with pace, or who can beat an opponent, because when you have 75% of play, as we had in one match, and you are not creating too much, you have to beat players,” said Benitez.

McManaman injured Newcastle defender Massadio Haidara with a crude challenge while playing for Wigan Athletic three years ago.

The 25-year-old – who joined West Brom in January last year in a £4.75million deal – went on to apologise to Haidara.

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis wants to sell McManaman this summer.

“I expect McManaman to leave,” said Pulis. “We’ll get our money back on him.”

However, the proposed McManaman deal could be dependent on Sissoko’s departure.

Atsu, meanwhile, has had a series of loan spells since joining Chelsea from Porto three years ago.

The proposed deal for the Ghana international has an option to make his move permanent next summer.

Atsu has previously been loaned to Everton, Bournemouth, Vitesse Arnhem and Malaga.