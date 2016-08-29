Newcastle eye deal for West Brom winger Callum McManaman

Callum McManaman has emerged as a potential transfer target for Newcastle United.
The club has been offered the West Bromwich Albion winger, signed from Wigan Athletic for £4.75million in January last year.
McManaman has no future at The Hawthorns under Tony Pulis, who is also looking to sell Sebastien Pocognoli, Cristian Gamboa
"I'm hoping and praying they will move, for their sakes as much as anything else," said Pulis.
"Obviously Pocognoli and Gamboa, they want to play, Callum wants to play, so hopefully, fingers crossed, we'll be able to find a home for them."
Speaking after the weekend's goalless draw against Middlesbrough, Pulis added: "I expect McManaman to leave," Pulis said after yesterday's 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough at the Hawthorns.
"We'll get our money back on him."
United manager Rafa Benitez, also keen on Chelsea's Christian Atsu, is looking to sign a winger before Wednesday night's transfer deadline.
McManaman injured Newcastle defender Massadio Haidara with a dangerous challenge playing for Wigan three years ago.
