Newcastle pull off £30m masterstroke in final hours of transfer window

Newcastle United banked £30million after Moussa Sissoko made a dramatic deadline day move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Sissoko turned his back on a proposed switch to Everton to sign for the Champions League club late last night.

Newcastle – who last night signed Chelsea winger Christian Atsu on a season-long loan – had dropped their £35million asking price.

Everton and Tottenham matched United’s non-negotiable terms in the final hours of the window.

And Sissoko – who came under fire last season for a series of poor performances during United’s battle against relegation – opted for a move to White Hart Lane after ignoring calls from Goodison Park.

In a message to Tottenham fans, Sissoko said: “I’m happy to be here.

Christian Atsu

“I will give everything for you and for the team. I hope we will win a lot of games, a lot of titles and I will give everything for you.”

Sissoko’s move, which was celebrated by fans on Tyneside, means the club made a profit of more than £30million in the summer transfer window.

The relegated club signed 12 players and moved on a number of big names, including Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabricio Coloccini, Daryl Janmaat and Papiss Cisse.

Atsu was Newcastle’s final transfer window signing, and the loan agreement has an option to buy next summer.

I’m very happy to be at Newcastle. It’s a very big club. They have good facilities and I think Newcastle have one of the best coaches in the world. Christian Atsu

“I’m very happy to be at Newcastle,” said the 24-year-old.

“It’s a very big club. They have good facilities and I think Newcastle have one of the best coaches in the world.

“St. James’s Park is a fantastic stadium with 50,000 fans. The fans here really love football so much, and I can’t wait to play at this stadium in front of the fans.”

United manager Benitez – who had also been keen to sign West Bromwich Albion’s Callum McManaman – was desperate to sign a winger.

Benitez said: “I agreed with our fans that we needed to bring in another winger, so I am very happy to welcome Christian to the club.

“He has good ability and pace in the wide areas, and also has good experience of English football.

“He has a different style of play to the other players we have at the moment, and that will be important for the squad.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle sent a number of players out on half-season loans yesterday.

Defender Jamie Sterry has joined League One Coventry City until January.

Forwards Haris Vuckic and Sammy Ameobi have signed for Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers respectively.

Defender Kyle Cameron has joined Newport County, while forward Alex Gilliead has signed for Luton Town.