Cheick Tiote's set for a move to Olympiacos after a move to Galatasaray broke down.

The unsettled midfielder wants leave Newcastle United this summer.

Tiote travelled to Turkey for talks with Galatasaray over the weekend, but the proposed move broke down over contractual issues.

And the 30-year-old – who is in the final year of his contract at St James's Park – is now on standby to travel to Greece for discussions with Olympiacos.

However, the Piraeus club also have Olympique Marseille midfielder Alaixys Romao in their sights.

Tiote, not in Rafa Benitez's plans at United, has not made a competitive appearance for the club so far this season.

The Ivory Coast international's appearances for the club over the past two seasons have been limited by form and fitness.

However, Tiote, contrary to reports, did NOT fail a medical at Galatasaray.

Tiote has has made 153 appearances, and scored one goal, for Newcastle.

Should Tiote fail to secure a move away from the Championship club, he would find himself on the very fringes of Benitez's squad.

