Newcastle United transfer update: Sissoko and Atsu latest

With seven hours of the transfer left, there aren't too many loose ends to tie up at Newcastle United.

A move for Moussa Sissoko is looking increasingly unlikely.

Sissoko had been on standby to fly to England to talk to Tottenham Hotspur earlier today, but the club is no longer interested after having a £16million bid turned down.

United have lowered their asking price to £30million, and the club is willing to accept five £6million instalments, but those terms don't appeal to the Premier League club.

Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion and Everton all could yet move for Sissoko, who is desperate to secure a move before tonight's 11pm deadline.

Meanwhile, Cheick Tiote is looks set to stay at St James's Park after proposed moves to Galatasaray and Olympiacos broke down.

Christian Atsu

Tiote travelled to Turkey over the weekend, but he could soon be returning to Tyneside.

The only incoming arrival is likely to be Chelsea's Christian Atsu, who was at St James's Park this afternoon to sign a loan agreement.

Atsu, a winger, yesterday underwent a medical on Tyneside ahead of a season-long loan at Newcastle.

A move for West Bromwich Albion's Callum McManaman has been shelved, most likely because of uncertainty over Sissoko's future.

Contrary to reports, the club is not interested in signing Lazio's Ravel Morrison.

