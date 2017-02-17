South Shields out to upset league leaders

South Shields travel to Durham & Northumberland 2 league leaders Redcar tomorrow high on confidence after a fine victory last time out.

The Hedworth Hall sponsored side beat relegation rivals Seaton Carew 31-10 last Saturday and they will be looking to take that confidence into tomorrow’s trip to Mackinlay Park.

Clayton Fox, Louis Kellett, Matty Stephenson, James Pocklington and Martin Bengston crossed over the line against the bottom side last weekend, while Gary Bates and Pocklington (2) added to the points haul when they converted their spot kicks.

However, Shields will be missing Matty Stephenson, who ruptured a bicep last weekend and he is pencilled in to have surgery.

Tomorrow’s game will also come to early for injured trio Jordan Wright, Carlos Mut Morei and Matty Soroka, who should all make their returns early next month.

Redcar themselves will also be in a confident mood having won 15 of their last 17 games and currently sit top of the table with 81 points from their 19 games.

Earlier in the season, Shields found themselves in the lead at half time, but a late surge saw Redcar take the spoils, eventually winning 26-20.

Shields will be hoping for a similar performance this time around as they look to cause a major shock against the leaders and ease their own relegation worries.

Kick off is 2.15pm at Redcar’s Mackinlay Park (TS10 3RW).

South Shields Mariners are also in action tomorrow when they welcome Winlaton Vulcans II to Brinkburn in the quarter-final of the Durham County Shield (2.15pm).

The game is a repeat of last season’s final when Winlaton comfortably beat the Mariners at Durham City, and the South Shields side will be looking a avenge that embarrassing defeat.