South Shields win vital relegation showdown

South Shields secured a vital 31-10 win in their bid to beat the drop against DN2 relegation rivals Seaton Carew.

Shields started the brighter, scoring a try through the returning Clayton Fox, with the Seaton defence parting.

Shields added a second try minutes later when Louis Kellett ran a great line off debutant Todd Riley, who fed the powerful lock with a neat pass. Gary Bates added the extras.

The home side took their foot off the gas and allowed Seaton back into the game seconds before half time.

The majority of the second half was played in the Seaton half, with Shields determined to secure an early bonus point.

Shields added their third try when a number of pick and goes drew the away defence to the break down. Quick thinking from Riley saw the ball shifted in the opposite direction, with Shields executing an overlap and Matty Stephenson went over to score.

Seaton Carew began using their big powerful forwards to work up the pitch and were rewarded with a penalty.

Shields secured the four-try bonus point when James Pocklington scored and converted moments later.

The home side lost Matty Stephenson and Louis Kellett to injury, with Matt Bengston and Alex Welland filling in.

In the closing stages, Shields seemed determined to finish on a high and were rewarded when Martin Bengston drove over. Pocklington added the conversion as the final whistle blew.

A much needed win for the club moves them 11 points clear of the drop ahead of the final seven games. Next up are league leaders Redcar at Mackinlay Park next week.