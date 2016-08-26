New series of Cultural Spring workshops launched as dark nights draw near

A new programme of arts and crafts workshops aims to keep people busy as the dark nights draw in.

The Cultural Spring, a three-year Arts Council-funded project, launches its new programme of workshops across a host of venues next month.

Some of the sessions are free and others have a small charge to cover the cost of materials.

Emma Horsman, project director of the Cultural Spring, said: “Our autumn term of workshops is the culmination of three years of programming, and our workshops have been attended by more than 3,000 people so far.

“We’ll find out later this year if we will receive additional funding to continue the work of the Cultural Spring from 2017 onwards, but at this moment in time we turn our attention to supporting the groups that have emerged over the last three years in becoming sustainable so that they can continue long into the future.”

A jewellery making class is on offer at Boldon Colliery Community Association every Tuesday from September 13 to November 15, from 5pm to 7pm. There’s a voluntary contribution of £2 and it must be booked.

Contemporary jewellery making is on offer at No4 Cafe Bistro in East Boldon every Monday from September 12 to November 14, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. There’s a voluntary contribution of £3 and it must be booked.

Try calligraphy at Whiteleas Community Centre in South Shields every Thursday from September 15 to November 24, from 10am to noon.

Spooky Halloween ceramics are on offer at Chuter Ede CA in South Shields every Monday from September 19 to October 17, from 6pm to 9pm. It costs £3 and must be booked.

Explore literature at Whitburn Library every Tuesday from September 27 to November 1, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. There’s a voluntary contribution of £2 and it must be booked.

For full listings and to book places, go to www.theculturalspring.org.uk