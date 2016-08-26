Joe McElderry to reprise starring role as Joseph heads back out on tour

South Shields singing star Joe McElderry is set to reprise his role in musical Joseph next year.

The 25-year-old, from Westoe, will once again don the famous coat for the eponymous role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Joe McElderry is starring in the lead role on a UK tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

X Factor and Popstar to Opera Star champ Joe went on a massive UK tour of the show this year and will go back out on the road in 2017.

It will open on January 24 in Guildford then run at Wimbledon from January 31 to February 4, Dartford from February 7 to 11, Hastings from February 14 to 19, Torquay from February 21 to 25 and Portsmouth from February 28 to March 4.

The tour will then continue in Edinburgh from March 14 to 18, Malvern from March 21 to 25, Shrewsbury from March 28 to April 1, Bradford from April 4 to 8, Preston from April 18 to 22, Nottingham from April 25 to 29, Bristol from May 2 to 6, Cardiff from May 9 to 13, and Londonderry from May 30 to June 3.

The biblical tale of Jacob’s favourite son is the UK’s longest-running musical and includes famous track Close Every Door.