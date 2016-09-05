REVIEW: Jason Cook’s Comedy Club, The Customs House, South Shields

The dreaded last night of the weekend was given the comedy treatment by funnyman Jason Cook and his pals.

With the return to work looming the next morning, the drink may not have been flowing as heavily during the Comedy Club’s atypical Sunday night spot, but that didn’t dilute the laughter.

Hebburn comic Jason kept his promise of a night of top comedy at a budget price by inviting a host of his hilarious pals along to the Customs House for the night.

Jason himself kicked off proceedings, tickling the funnybones of his adoring crowd.

A mixture of regulars and newcomers roared with laughter as he told us about a recent family holiday, including a hilariously tragic retelling of an owl and hawk show.

Chatting with people in the audience, he admitted that this gig is his favourite and announced they’re being increased to more frequent monthly slots, much to the delight of the crowd.

Andy Askins. Picture by Kevin Duffy.

Jason’s ability to make an audience howl with laughter is second to none. He’s instantly lovable and has the crowd firmly on his side from the second he takes the stage.

Andy Askins was the first guest.

Armed with an electric guitar, he chatted to the crowd about his love of car boot sales and his ‘unhappy’ marriage.

His dry, matter-of-fact delivery had everyone in stitches.

Andy Askins. Picture by Kevin Duffy.

After a while, he quipped that he couldn’t even play the guitar and wore it simply to make himself look cooler, but of course, he treated us to a few songs that had me gasping for air.

Towing the line between offensive and hilarious, he reworked hit songs with his own lyrics, transforming them into tracks about pushing his wife out of a window, picking up a roadkill rabbit to make into a pie, and getting a massage in a brothel.

I couldn’t breathe.

Julian Lee was up next with his set of puntastic one-liners.

Andy Askins. Picture by Kevin Duffy.

His clever word play had people howling and groaning in equal measure.

He served them up in quick succession and the audience ate them up.

The regular News From The North section saw Jason run back on stage in a suit and tie to deliver his bulletin.

His suggestion of a Geordie version of the Olympics, dubbed the Urlympics, has everyone intrigued.

The bit has seen Jason dress his comedy pal Steffen Peddie up in a variety of outfits to deliver the News For Babies and News For Lasses as one of his demographic’s own.

This time, he came out on the stage painted blue head to toe to deliver the News For Smorfs.

Julian Lee. Picture by Kevin Duffy.

Steffen became Geordiefied ‘Fatha Smorf’ and everyone was absolutely creased.

His grumpy disdain towards Jason was hysterical.

Canadian comic Sean Collins closed the show with a riotous set.

His take on life in the UK garnered equal measures of laughter and nods of recognition.

The master storyteller had us completely enthralled as he shared tales from his life.

Stories of him entering a spring break drinking contest with his friends and a private gig that turned awkward when he was the only person to take some pretty hardcore drugs had the entire audience in fits of laughter.

What a way to end the weekend!

Jason Cook’s Comedy Club returns to the Customs House on Saturday, October 8. Click here to book tickets.

Julian Lee. Picture by Kevin Duffy.

Julian Lee. Picture by Kevin Duffy.

Sean Collins. Picture by Kevin Duffy.

Sean Collins. Picture by Kevin Duffy.