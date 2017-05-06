Clarke sails into new development

Channel 4’s restoration man George Clarke has taken a trip on the Shields Ferry.

TV star George, a renowned architect who hails from Sunderland, took a break from filming his restoration show, Amazing Spaces, to take a tour on board the Spirit of the Tyne.

The trip was specially arranged to mark the opening of the first prefabricated houses at the Smith’s Dock development in North Shields.

And while making the journey he unveiled plans to create 10 ‘FAB Houses’ on Smith’s Dock.

He announced his plans to move into the modular housing market with the creation of the new homes.

He said: “For 15 years now I’ve watched the modular market and waited to make my move.

“Smith’s Dock was the perfect opportunity for me – primarily because I get to be a part of this ambitious restoration in the area I’m from, but also because I can bring my passion for raising the standard of UK homes through modular development.”

He added: “It’s been many years since I was on the Shields Ferry, so it was lovely to be back and have a look around.”

Customer services director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “We were delighted to welcome George Clarke and his team on the Shields Ferry. He really enjoyed his trip.

“The ferry afforded the perfect vantage point for him to see the Smith’s Dock site, which is a great urban regeneration great scheme that will help to boost our passenger numbers.”

The architect is also launching a series of new courses in partnership with Teesside University, through his Ministry of Building Innovation (MOBI) initiative.