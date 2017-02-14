North East chefs announced for 100ft in the air dining table

It’s been announced which chefs will be whipping up dishes 100ft in the air for the region’s most unusual dining experience.

Chefs from Newcastle venues Hawthorns, SIX and Aveika will be among those preparing meals in a special sky high kitchen for Newcastle in the Sky, which will see diners enjoying their meal whilst dangling from a crane-suspended table that will tower higher than the Angel of the North.

Last year's event at Sage Gateshead

After a successful first year last year, the event will return to a new location at the Stephenson Quarter in Newcastle city centre from August 24-29.

Tickets for the event, priced from £50 for breakfast to £150 for an evening meal, will go on sale from February 27.

Greg Lambert, executive chef at SIX, at the Baltic, is among the names that have been announced.

He said: “When it comes to places I’ve been asked to cook, in the air isn’t one I can say that I’ve come across before. So naturally it’s something I jumped at when the chance came about.”

The chefs taking part

Returning to the event is Daniel Robertson from Hawthorns, who took part in 2016 when the event was held at Sage Gateshead, who’ll be joined by Joshy Jin from the recently opened La Yuan; the head chef at Chaophraya; Carlson Landles head chef at SIX; head chef Andrew Wilkinson and sous chef Lewis Morrison from Artisan; Aveika head chef Lee Hardy, and Neil Butterworth, head chef at Vermont.

Livello and The Gin Bar will be supplying the drinks flights, while breakfast will be served by Brown’s.

Lunch and evening dinner will be provided by SIX, Artisan, Aveika, Chaophraya, Hawthorns and La Yuan.

•Tickets for the event, which is being sponsored by DS Automobiles, will be available from February 27 from www.eventsinthesky.co.uk.