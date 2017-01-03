REVIEW: Windows on the Tyne, Gateshead

Views in the Toon don’t come much better than at this oft-forgotten restaurant.

Windows on the Tyne’s name does exactly what it says on the tin with ceiling to floor windows offering uninterrupted views of the river as it meanders its way under the city’s iconic bridges.

Duck egg and asparagus and Parma ham soldiers

We didn’t need to panic about not bagging one of the window seats. Even on a Saturday night, the restaurant was quiet, meaning we were guaranteed a meal with a view.

I wasn’t surprised at the empty seats – hotel restaurants can be a hit and miss affair and are often best at serving residents from out of town who don’t know where else to go. This one, however, has enough about it to reel in non-hotel residents who should give it a punt when choosing where to eat in Newcastle.

The menu is better than your average hotel dining affair with options such as tarte tatin of heirloom tomatoes with aubergine fritters and pesto (£12) and spiced duck breast with creamed cabbage, smoked bacon and baked apples (£18).

I chose a twist on the classic boiled egg and soldiers to start with a perfectly runny duck egg and grilled asparagus soldiers wrapped in parma ham to dunk into it (£6.)

'Deconstucted' prawn Ceasar salad

The veggie spears were just the right balance of tough and tender, making them perfect for plunging, while the ham added a salty edge to the proceedings.

For mains I went with the deconstructed king prawn Caesar salad.

Why deconstructed you may ask? In this case, it just meant the lettuce hadn’t been shredded and was served with the anchovies, prawns and croutons sprinkled around it.

It was a bit unnecessary to use the ‘deconstructed’ trend in this case, but the salad did the trick, even if it was little pricey at a tenner.

With views like these we didn’t feel like leaving just yet, and stayed to enjoy a couple of glasses of wine and a sparkling view of the Tyne.