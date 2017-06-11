Little Mix steal the show at Capital FM's Summertime Ball

Little Mix wowed the crowd at the Capital FM Summertime Ball, where they joined a line-up including Bruno Mars, Stormzy and two of One Direction.

The girl group were a hit with pop fans as they belted out hits such as Black Magic and Shout Out To My Ex to close the concert.

Little Mix at the Capital FM Summertime Ball. Pic: PA.

It's the latest triumph of a soaraway year for South Shields singers Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, and bandmates Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Unusual outfits were a feature of their act, with Perrie donning a pair of high-waisted denim pants with baggy lower legs which were completely missing the thigh area, while Leigh-Anne'sjeans only had one leg.

One fan tweeted: "@LittleMix was the main reason I went to the #CapitalSTB and boy they certainly stole the show."

Someone else added: "@LittleMix you girls really know how to put on a show. You owned that stage."

Another person tweeted: "Honestly putting little mix at the end was such a great idea they were amazing what a closing I loved them."

Also on the bill at London's Wembley Stadium were two members of One Direction performing their solo material, Niall Horan and new father Liam Payne.

Other X Factor alumni taking to the stage included James Arthur and trio 5 After Midnight.

Acts entertaining the crowd also included Rag'n'Bone Man, Anne Marie, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, Sean Paul and Louisa Johnson.