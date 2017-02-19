Seven North East gigs you could go to see this week

From arena shows to much more intimate gigs, there's something for lovers of all kinds of music in the North East this week.
Here's a selection of gigs which will get you out and about every night, if you have the time, money and stamina!
Here's a selection of gigs which will get you out and about every night, if you have the time, money and stamina!
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Shields Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.