Win: Three pairs of tickets to Dreamboats and Petticoats at Sunderland Empire

Be transported back to the Swinging ‘60s when hit musical Dreamboats and Petticoats heads back to Sunderland Empire.

We have three pairs of tickets to give away to the show for the opening night of its run at the Empire, from June 19-24.

The popular musical’s return will celebrate 10 years of the multi-million selling albums that inspired the Olivier Award-nominated show.

The first five albums in the Dreamboats and Petticoats series sold more than four million copies and hit the number one spot in the compilation charts.

Set in 1961, emotions are running high as young musicians Norman and Bobby compete to win a national song writing competition – and, more importantly, the attention of Sue. But when Bobby discovers that shy Laura is no slouch on the piano, love and rock‘n’roll fame beckons.

Written by Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, the writers behind TV classics Goodnight Sweetheart and Birds of a Feather, the show features classic tracks from Roy Orbison, The Shadows, Eddie Cochran and more. Tracks featured include Let’s Dance, To Know Him Is To Love Him, Shaking All Over, Bobby’s Girl and Little Town Flirt.

Among those starring in the show is local actress Elizabeth Carter, originally from Washington, who returns as Laura.

